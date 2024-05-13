“It was a party in June of 2020, when people were starting to do things outside. A lot of the crowd were restaurant chefs, as well as DJs and fashion people. They said the pizzas were so good I had to start making them for real.”

Six months later, when his brother died unexpectedly, Miner saw it as a sign. “It’s so strange that through a grief like that you fifind some brightness,” he says.

Since early February, that brightness has been a permanent pizzeria in the onetime home of 18th Street Brewery on East 10th Street. Now, devoted fans and first-time customers don’t have to rush to snag a pie, and Miner has slowly settled into life as a full-time restaurateur, though his hours, for now, are limited to three nights a week.

Miner has dressed the slender space with decor from local artists, such as a mural of flowers by Megan Jefferson and whimsical wire sculptures by Louisville-based Joel Pinkerton. He’s still applying for a liquor license, and he hopes to have bands doing “Tiny Sam’s Concerts” in the months ahead.

He also installed a Forza PizzaMaster oven, which has allowed him to refine his pies even further. He offers an idiosyncratic shortlist of cheese and meat-topped pies, such as the Bitchin Camaro, a pepperoni-lover’s dream, and the El Jefe, with pepperoni, kicked-up Italian sausage, and ricotta enlivened with garlic and jalapeños. Most pies get a restrained drizzle of hot honey, though the sweetness is subtle, and customers can request that the kitchen leave it off.

This is not the place to customize your pizza with a laundry list of typical toppings. “I want it to be like some of my favorite New York shops, where they have just pepperoni or cheese slices, and the line is down the block,” Miner says. These are filling, satisfying pies with Miner’s signature on just about every slice. That means that sometimes the edges are a little crustier or browner, or a slightly bubblier rise requires the kitchen to press the toppings down on the crust so they don’t slide off. It’s as far from mass-produced as pizza gets.