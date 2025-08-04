Taste Test: Chicken And Waffles

His Place Eatery

Chef James Jones treats waffles like a blank canvas on which to build inspired creations; think peach cobbler–topped chicken and waffles with ice cream or a wild red velvet recipe with cream cheese glaze. Purists appreciate the traditional option: four wings or a boneless breast on an airy waffle with two sides. Two locations, hisplaceeatery.com

The Roost

You can count on a place called “The Roost” to know what it’s doing when it comes to chicken. Here, Nashville hot tenders command attention on a bacon and cheddar

savory waffle slathered with cinnamon honey butter. The plate also includes a choice of sides, if you still have room. Two locations, theroostindiana.com

Cobblestone

Executive chef Chuck Davis celebrates his Southern California childhood memories of Roscoe’s (IYKYK) with his own brunch interpretation: a boneless chicken breast on a Belgian waffle with honey butter, maple syrup, and berries. A fried chicken and waffle sandwich is also available on weekdays. 160 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-4745, cobblestonez.com

Kountry Kitchen

This soulful spot lays it all out on a chicken and waffle board appetizer that includes a spread of wings and miniature waffles with fresh berries, syrup, and hot sauce. Smart brunchers know you can always DIY by ordering a regular or sweet potato waffle on the side to go with your chicken entree. 1831 N. College Ave., 317-635-6000, kountrykitchenindy.com

Antilogy

Antilogy’s buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast atop a Belgian-style waffle, bourbon candied bacon, and a scoop of fresh corn slaw laced with roasted poblanos is a study in spicy-sweet tastes and textures. The jalapeño-infused syrup and kicky hot sauce take it over the top. 5867 N. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, 317-530-5312, antilogycg.com