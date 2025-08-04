Taste Test: Chicken And Waffles

Fluffy waffles make the perfect foil for crispy fried chicken, especially when drizzled with sweet syrup. Here’s where to find this soul food standard at its best.
By
-
1
chicken and waffles taste test photo
Photo by Tony Valainis

His Place Eatery

Chef James Jones treats waffles like a blank canvas on which to build inspired creations; think peach cobbler–topped chicken and waffles with ice cream or a wild red velvet recipe with cream cheese glaze. Purists appreciate the traditional option: four wings or a boneless breast on an airy waffle with two sides. Two locations, hisplaceeatery.com

The Roost

You can count on a place called “The Roost” to know what it’s doing when it comes to chicken. Here, Nashville hot tenders command attention on a bacon and cheddar
savory waffle slathered with cinnamon honey butter. The plate also includes a choice of sides, if you still have room. Two locations, theroostindiana.com

Cobblestone

Executive chef Chuck Davis celebrates his Southern California childhood memories of Roscoe’s (IYKYK) with his own brunch interpretation: a boneless chicken breast on a Belgian waffle with honey butter, maple syrup, and berries. A fried chicken and waffle sandwich is also available on weekdays. 160 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-873-4745, cobblestonez.com

Kountry Kitchen

This soulful spot lays it all out on a chicken and waffle board appetizer that includes a spread of wings and miniature waffles with fresh berries, syrup, and hot sauce. Smart brunchers know you can always DIY by ordering a regular or sweet potato waffle on the side to go with your chicken entree. 1831 N. College Ave., 317-635-6000, kountrykitchenindy.com

Antilogy

Antilogy’s buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast atop a Belgian-style waffle, bourbon candied bacon, and a scoop of fresh corn slaw laced with roasted poblanos is a study in spicy-sweet tastes and textures. The jalapeño-infused syrup and kicky hot sauce take it over the top. 5867 N. State Rd. 135, Greenwood, 317-530-5312, antilogycg.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR