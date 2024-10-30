Taste Test: Paw Patrol

Photo by Stacy Able

ALL THE BEST boys and girls deserve a little treat every now and then. Here are a few local spots where you can reward Fido for good behavior with a pup cup and pick up a little something for yourself while you’re at it.

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar

Celebrate birthdays, gotcha days, and obedience school graduations with a $3 “Doggie Sundae”—Greek yogurt ice cream, banana, and peanut butter with Milk-Bone sprinkles and a beef stick straw. 865 Massachusetts Ave., 317-453-1360

The Spark

Keep well-behaved four-legged friends occupied with a free cup of whipped cream garnished with local kibble. They’ll be thrilled, and you can sip your cold brew or amber latte in peace at this cute Speedway coffee spot. 1402 N. Main St., 317-771-1062

BRICS

Step off the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple with your pooch for a complimentary cup of whipped cream with peanut butter drizzle. The staff also sets fresh bowls of water out on the deck every morning to hydrate furry friends. 901 E. 64th St., 317-257-5757

Gallery Pastry Shop

On request, this local shop and its sibling, Gallery on 16th, will provide cups of whipped cream for your pet to enjoy on their pup-friendly patios. Multiple locations