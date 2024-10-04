The Feed: West Fork Closure, High-Profile Chef Shake-up

There’s a significant chef shake-up in Greencastle. The Star reported this week that one of Indiana’s James Beard–recognized chefs has been fired. Sal Fernandez, who led the kitchen at lauded Bridges Craft Pizza & Wine Bar (19 N. Indiana St., Greencastle, 765-653-0021) was reportedly dismissed after “the restaurant owner objected to his social media and involvement with a provocative body art enterprise.” He plans on leaving Indiana within the next few weeks and is considering a move to Florida to “chase a Michelin star.” I’ve reached out to Fernandez and Bridges owner Joyce Green for comment but have not received a response as of publication time.

West Fork Whiskey has closed its downtown location. The distillery’s Kennedy-King tasting room has taken a backseat to its grander location in Westfield in recent years, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when the business announced the September 28 closure of its Bellefontaine Street venue. But don’t write the company off as purely suburban, as they urge fans to “stay tuned for an upcoming announcement that will mark the beginning of a fresh and exhilarating chapter in our Downtown Indy story.”

Canal Creamery is shutting down for the season. The ice cream window at 6349 Guilford Ave. (behind Canal Bistro) is settling in for a long winter’s nap as of Sunday, October 6, they announced on Instagram, so get that baklava sundae while you can. They’ll return to slinging scoops, cones, and shakes in March 2025.

St. Elmo on a budget? Our friends at Axios tested out the happy hour at Indy institution St. Elmo Steakhouse (127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636) and say you can have the spot’s classic experience at a pretty affordable price point. Happy hour runs 4–6 p.m. Monday–Thursday and includes snacks and drinks that are priced at less than a Hamilton each.

The Food Network’s Indy run continues. It’s been a bit more than a month since George Nelson Sr., the owner of fried chicken standout Pa and Ma’s Backyard BBQ (621 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.) was gunned down outside his business, which makes the news (per WRTV) that the restaurant will be featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives slightly bittersweet. The episode was filmed before Nelson’s slaying, so viewers will see host Guy Fieri speaking with the late restaurant owner when the episode airs on Friday, October 4, at 9 p.m. on the Food Network. “When I see the pictures of this episode, I’m just like, ‘Damn Daddy, you made your dream become a reality,’” daughter Brockelle Nelson says.

Some upcoming openings to look forward to:

· Niku Sushi.Kitchen.Bar (those periods aren’t a typo, I checked) is slated for a late 2026 opening at the Union at Fishers District (I-69 and East 116th Street), the IBJ reports. It’s from the owners of similarly punctuated Texas spot Hush Sushi.Kitchen.Bar and promises “sushi and other Japanese cuisine.”

· Garcia’s Hot Dogs, a food cart standby at 16th Street and Emerson Avenue, will be upgraded into a food truck by the end of the year, WRTV reports. The shift came after owner Abacuc Garcia ran into Health Department trouble over efforts to expand his menu.

· Songbird Social House will open on Saturday, October 5. The business, which is located at 7245 E. 146th St. in Carmel, bills itself as offering live music, a full bar, and wood-fired pizza fresh from their 6,000 lb. pizza oven. The opening day celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with music from 7 to 10 p.m.

· Chapter Book Lounge will open on Wednesday, October 9. The bookstore/coffee shop/bar at 996 Conner St. in Noblesville is already plotting author events, writing workshops, and book club gatherings that’ll be lubricated with wine and craft cocktails.