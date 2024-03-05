The Feed: 10th Street Diner, 4 Birds Bakery, and More

FOND FAREWELL Karen and Will Holmes, owners of 10th Street Diner (3301 E. 10th St., 463-221-1255), will step away at the end of March and place the well-loved vegan restaurant on the near eastside in the hands of new owners.

FRESHLY BAKED Taste Indianapolis and 4 Birds Bakery (607 Fulton St., 317-460-8181) are hosting a Spring Fling Bake Sale on March 23 at the bakery’s downtown location. Bakers such as Indy Dough, J’adore Pastry, Borage, JaJustice Bakes, and Mochi Joy will be there with all their delicious, baked goodies to sell.

NEW EATS A Japanese-style steakhouse is set to open at a recently revamped office building just a block north of Monument Circle. Harmony Steakhouse plans to debut by December 1, 2024, at the 220 N. Meridian building.

COOL KID Culinary Dropout (1320 E. 86th St.), a restaurant chain that describes its aesthetic as “casually cool,” is building an 8,000-square-foot eatery in the Nora Plaza retail center. No opening date has been released.