Restaurant openings are a great indication of an area’s vibrancy and vitality. When times are tough, you’ll see fewer new spots, and openings can be outnumbered by closures. When a region is flourishing, it’s exactly the opposite.

In the Indianapolis area, the data suggests that between population growth, the job market, and housing prices, things continue to look up; if we just used new cafes, restaurants, and bars as an indicator, we’re borderline booming. This week alone, we have three new places that just opened and seven more on the horizon. That’s something to celebrate, don’t you think?

New Indianapolis restaurants to try now

Urban Apples

The folks behind Urban Vines launched Hamilton County’s first cidery last weekend with a menu of intriguing ciders (lime margarita cider, really?) and food our friends at Axios say will “please fans of German fare.” That lineup includes sandwiches, salads, and brats. 18326 Spring Mill Rd., Westfield, 317-672-0046

Nautical Bowls

I find the term “superfood” an annoyingly imprecise buzzword with a relationship to toxic wellness culture that makes me reach for a basket of something fried. So when I tell you that an outpost of this nationwide chain specializing in bowls filled with trendy ingredients espoused primarily by influencers has arrived in Avon, I do so mainly because the big company’s bowls are still pretty dang yummy. (But I still want you to read this Washington Post investigation on the child labor issues around açaí, because the more you know, etc.) 114 N. Avon Ave., Avon, 317-707-1010

Chucky-D

This downtown Korean fried chicken spot also opened last weekend, with a menu that spans a lot of pan-cultural faves, from boba drinks, to meat on skewers, to wraps that marry the ethos of a sushi handroll with a standard burrito. According to the IBJ, its locally based owners characterize it as “an American fast food restaurant but with an Asian taste.” They also say—and this is my favorite line in the Biz Journal report—”horror movie doll Chucky and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D were not influences on the name.” Good to know. 139 E. Ohio St., 317-315-8888



New Indianapolis restaurants to watch for

Borage Eats

We’ve been writing about this project from lauded pastry chef Zoë Taylor for years, so it’s thrilling as heck to say it’s nearly here. The cafe, bakery, and market from Milktooth’s original patissier will open on June 12 for breakfast, brunch, dinner, and drinks. There’s also a curated selection of market goods and fresh baked cookies, croissants, and canelés. This is gonna be good. 1609 N. Lynhurst Dr., Speedway, 317-734-3958

Crate Escapes

This upcoming Westfield bar and cafe hasn’t decided on its final menu yet, but its membership plan for drinkers/diners who want to bring dogs is built out at a cool $479/year ($379, if you get in early). That made more sense to me when I learned via the Star that owner Meg Schaffer is a former Indianapolis Zoo staffer. Of course the animals come first! Plans for the spot, which broke ground in May and hopes to open in early 2025, include two counter-service restaurants and a 3,000-square-foot indoor dog park. Ahhh, I can smell it already. 18595 Carousel Ln., Westfield

Desi District

The first Indy location of the Texas-based market and fast-casual chain is set to open in Carmel within days. Local franchisee Raj Reddy tells Current, “We will be serving Indian American fusion. I want my food to get a good applause from Americans and Indians.” 313 East Carmel Dr., Carmel, 463-333-3374

Illumine Coffee

The Nora craft roastery is opening a downtown location just south of Washington Street on South Meridian Street. I can’t quite make out the address from their Instagram announcement. Maybe you can? “We are shooting to be up and running by late summer,” its owners say.

Piedra Mexican Restaurant

Via press release, we learn that Fishers-based Arechiga Restaurant Group (Verde Flavors of Mexico, Salsa Verde Mexican Restaurant and Taqueria) has agreed to open an “upscale Mexican cuisine” restaurant called Piedra at the Union at Fishers District some time in 2026. It’ll be the second Piedra location, as the company is also opening an outpost in Indy’s Bottleworks District (at College and Massachusetts avenues) later this year. Exact addresses for both are still TBA.

Tiburon Coastal Cuisine

The owners of Carmel’s Monterey Coastal Cuisine have been working on their new Fishers restaurant for nearly three years, and word is they’re as close to opening as can be. Back in 2021, its owners told the Star that Tiburon will have a seafood-heavy menu similar to Monterey’s, and “similar décor, with a sense and feeling of a coastal California town.” By which they presumably mean colder than you’d expect, crumbling, and shockingly expensive? (Relax, West coasters, I kid because I love.) Watch Insta for an opening announcement, or set an alert on OpenTable. 8701 E. 116th St., Fishers

Tinker Coffee Co.

The local roastery currently has multiple downtown locations (plus two at the airport), but it’s about to increase its footprint with cafes inside Indiana University Health hospitals. The shops in the University and Methodist hospitals are expected to start serving caffeinated drinks and grab-and-go treats later this summer. IU Health University Hospital is at 550 University Blvd., IU Health Methodist Hospital is at 1701 N. Senate Ave.