Carmel folks have some new food for thought. Hamilton County’s health department has launched a new tool for diners, it announced last week; it is—to use a very 2000s-sounding phrase—an interactive map of the restaurants across towns such as Fishers, Westfield, Noblesville, and beyond with links to detailed inspection reports. “By making these reports readily available, we hope to increase public awareness and encourage all food establishments to maintain the highest standards of food safety,” says HCHD administrator Jason LeMaster. For those dining in the Circle City, Marion County’s inspection database is far more bare bones but still works marvelously. Just type in the name of a restaurant—or even a word in the name (for example, “pizza”)—for a list of establishments, inspection records, and violations.

The grocery store game is rigged. When Indy Fresh Market (6002 E. 38th St., 317-492-9424) opened in the grocery desert of the Arlington Woods neighborhood last fall, it was celebrated as a locally owned and independent alternative to the big box companies elsewhere in the city. But its owners swiftly learned that those gigantic national companies have a negotiation and buying power they don’t, which means indies pay more for groceries (then must pass those costs onto customers). That’s just one of the struggles IFM has faced since launch, Mirror Indy reports in an eye-opening story on how unexpectedly difficult it is to operate the kind of storefront most of us take for granted.

Is Factory Arts > Circle City? The Circle City Industrial Center—that vast, under-development warehouse turned arts-and-retail hub on 10th Street just past I-65, is no more. Henceforth, the building that houses 8th Day Distillery, Centerpoint Brewing Co., and a number of other dining, arts, and entertainment options will be known as the Factory Arts District, it announced via a new website launched this week. Rachel Ferguson, a VP at building owner Teagen Development Inc., said via statement, “The name ‘Circle City Industrial Complex’ just didn’t describe what was happening inside these walls. … We wanted a name that would better reflect the grassroots community happening here.”

We’re not the only ones who love St. Elmo. The century-old downtown steakhouse (127 S. Illinois St., 317-635-0636) is a perennial on our Best Restaurants list. It was also a perennial for former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, who pleaded guilty last week to 27 felony counts in a wide-reaching corruption case that rocked the cities at the southern end of the state. A new probable cause affidavit released Wednesday claims that the disgraced trooper traveled all the way up to Indy often enough to spend $11,102.26 at St. Elmo between 2019 and 2023, including $1,250 in gift cards to the popular restaurant, allegedly using Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association funds for the jaunts, WHAS reports. The information was revealed as part of a wider investigation into multiple scandals linked to Noel and his family. According to an alleged associate of Noel’s, he would dine “at St. Elmo every time” he was in Indy. Noel is facing a prison sentence and hefty fines in the case … and somewhere, St. Elmo’s most ardent fans are saying, “Worth it.”

Want to buy a Wanamaker restaurant? Kevin Stone, the owner of fish fry fave Wheatley’s Restaurant (8902 Southeastern Ave., Wanamaker, 317-862-6622) announced via Facebook this week that he’s putting the business on the market. Stone purchased the well-liked cafe in June of 2023 but now says that factors including “an aging building that is difficult to heat and cool and in need of significant repairs, aging and inefficient equipment, escalating food costs, out of control utility costs and ever-changing eating habits of the community” have prompted the pivot. If a buyer fails to emerge by September 29, Stone says the business will shutter for good.

Revolucion is back, baby. Fountain Square surf cantina Revolucion has been shuttered since May, when a driver slammed into its storefront at 1132 Prospect St. (317-423-9490). It quietly reopened Wednesday night and is fully back in business this weekend. Mai tais for everyone!

And now, six new restaurants to consider this weekend:

· Connecticut-based chain Wayback Burgers has opened an outpost at 13588 Bent Grass Ln. in Fishers (317-764-2021), the IBJ reports. It’s the first Indy-area location for the chain, which boasts over 170 spots across the country.

· The Star notes that the Shadow Lounge (which we teased in June) has opened for business at 2380 E. 54th St. (317-974-9288). The 21+ bar and restaurant promises “flavorful cuisine, tasty drinks, and vibrant atmosphere,” with a wide-ranging menu that includes Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls (!?!) and a list of hookah options.

· Also in Fishers, crepe chain Melt N Dip has moved into 9840 E. 116th St. (317-827-2120). This is the first Indiana stop for the dessert shop, which has locations in the U.S., Canada, Iraq, and Lebanon.

· Also from the Star comes news of new Beech Grove business Megumi, a sushi, ramen, and hibachi spot at 4030 S. Emerson Ave. (317-756-9715) from the owners of a McCordsville restaurant of the same name.

· Bibibop Asian Grill, a Columbus, Ohio–based chain of build-your-own Korean rice bowl shops, just opened its fourth Indy-area location in Greenwood (8603 S. Emerson Ave., 463-248-5326).

· I don’t believe in the diet culture framing of “cheat meals,” but the meat and cheesy goodness of Venezuelan Cheat Meal is worth subverting my politics for. The Star caught wind of the food truck’s sharp new storefront at 3221 State Road 32 in Westfield last week.