HOLLYWOOD SHUFFLE: It’s been a rough couple of years for the dining side of Winsdor Park movie theater the Kan-Kan. Opened as a Cinema and Brasserie in 2021, the restaurant lost its founding chef Abbi Merriss the next year. It rebranded as a Japanese-style restaurant last fall, a few months after owner Ed Battista told me the business was struggling to survive. “We want people to know this is a place they can go for dinner even if they’re not seeing a movie,” he said then. It appears that that tweak also struggled to land with diners, as the spot is now hitting its third act.

Via Instagram, the business announced this week that it would temporarily shutter “to overhaul the kitchen” before “emerging with a new concept.” And by “new,” they apparently mean pizza, as the IBJ reports that the space’s full-scale restaurant days are over. Instead, local pizza mini-chain King Dough will step in as a window service slice and salad shop. The Star notes that the new King Dough outpost will prepare food in-house when it opens in a month or so; all the pizzeria’s other locations will remain in business. “It is definitely heartbreaking,” Battista says of the pivot away from sit-down dining. “We had a vision for what this could be for our city, and it didn’t hit the way we wanted it to.” 1258 Windsor St.

BYE BYE BIRDIE: Founded in Aspen, Colorado, nearly 45 years ago, chain restaurant Le Peep expanded across the country with a franchise model that established a strong Indy presence: The late Bill Eckrich founded Le Peep Restaurants of Indiana in 1988, operating a number of breakfast-and-lunch spots across the region that attracted slews of loyal fans. That company has changed hands in the years since, and now it’s breaking with the national brand, WISH reports. According to co-owner Ali Hessaraki, Indy’s six Le Peeps will now be known as Maple, a nod to “the rich history of Indiana,” which—per Hessaraki—was known as a leading producer of maple syrup in 1919. It’s unclear if it’s the syrup hook or 1919 that most appealed to Hessaraki and his fellow investors, but I’ll note that the other notable happenings in Indy that year were the global influenza pandemic, a famous racism-driven riot in Garfield Park, and a statewide ban on German in schools. Of those events, Maple sounds like the best one to highlight, I suppose.

SALT THAT RIM: Southside residents have been slightly nacho deficient since this spring, when La Margarita shuttered its Fountain Square outpost. The chip turned in May, however, when news broke that the decades-old family restaurant had signed a lease at 501 Virginia Ave., the charmed spot once occupied by Rook and—more recently—Aroma Indian Cuisine. Now more reason to celebrate, as starting today, the Mexican spot will offer patio pickup from 4 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Orders must be placed online, so watch La Marg’s Instagram for the link to its online menu.

THE TAXMAN COMETH: Unpleasant news from the Broad Ripple bar scene, as Connor’s Pub owner John Yaggi faces allegations of tax crimes and sexual misconduct. The bar at 6331 Ferguson St.—which shouldn’t be confused with downtown Indy’s Conner’s Kitchen + Bar—has been in operation since 1979, but recent news from the spot has been troubling, including a shooting in 2023 and a law enforcement raid in 2024. It appears that the latter incident laid the groundwork for the latest news: According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Yaggi allegedly failed to properly report sales or remit taxes, and during their investigation, officials also uncovered allegations of sexual harassment, coercion, and misconduct. The bar’s website has gone dark in the days since, and it’s unclear if the business remains in operation. But despite facing nine felony charges and one misdemeanor count, Yaggi has not been arrested, nor has his court date been set.

YOU SCREAM: But in brighter Broad Ripple-adjacent news, Lick—which shuttered its little blue ice cream barn near the Monon in March—is back in business at 1101 E. 52nd St., just south of the village. The business is still under construction (“we’re still waiting for phase 2 of our build,” its owners say) but the scoops and cones are up and running starting at noon every day but Tuesday.

RUN IN THE SHADOWS: And now, a quick chain business roundup for those interested in such things: Original CityWay tenant Qdoba Mexican Grill shut down in 2023, but now it’s back a few doors down at 303 S. Delaware St., the IBJ reports. Meanwhile, Seoul, South Korea, chain bb.q Chicken (the name stands for “Best of the Best Quality”) is now serving up KFC at 12505 Old Meridian St. in Carmel. This is the second Indiana location for the franchise-based company, as an outpost at 8510 Center Run Dr. opened late last year.