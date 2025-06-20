Realty Check: Gothic Revival Condos

PROMINENTLY POSITIONED at the intersection of Fletcher and Virginia avenues with the Cultural Trail, the Lilly campus, and Bluebeard nearby, Fletcher Pointe Condominiums prove the power of preservation. In 2012, an 1873 church in Fletcher Place was rescued from demolition and transformed into luxury condos. Great care was taken to maintain—and celebrate—the original features. In a masterful fusion of historic elegance and contemporary design, these three-level condos retain an abundance of Victorian character.

The (considerably) higher-priced option is Unit D, where dramatic lines, soaring ceilings, exquisite finishes, and expansive windows create a one-of-a-kind aesthetic. A tower room offers sweeping city views, ready to serve as a magnificent office or reading retreat. This condo delivers the feel of a boutique urban loft with the polish expected of high-end living.

501 Fletcher Ave., Unit D

Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.5 Square footage: 4,070 Winning Extra: Tower room with sweeping views Broker: Everhart Studios Listing Price: $1,250,000

Unit A, meanwhile, holds its own, from the rich, wood-paneled accent wall with a fireplace to the hefty beams and marble pillars. The lower level offers a surprising amount of space, boasting its own entrance, a kitchenette, a full bathroom, and closets, plus ingress to a back terrace.

To boil it down, pricier Unit D offers more living space, an additional parking spot, and an extra half-bath, as well as unique design features. At a more moderate size and cost, Unit A brings a lower-level suite that could be a residence unto itself and easy access to a serene outdoor space to the table. Either one is a gem if you seek distinctive architecture and modern grandeur in the heart of the city.

501 Fletcher Ave., Unit A

Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Square footage: 2,245 Winning extra: Private porch Broker: F.C. Tucker Listing Price: $699,900