Indy fave Che Chori (3124 W. 16th St., 317-737-2012) is ready for prime time. The Argentinian restaurant known for house-made sausages and toasty empanadas will be featured on Food Network series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, they announced on Instagram. I can confirm that co-owner Marcos Perera-Blasco is a total natural on TV, as we appeared together in a recent segment on Fox 59’s Indy Now. I suspect that after their episode airs on Friday, August 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Che Chori will be way busier—but you can beat the rush by heading to our Global Eats event on Monday, July 29. Marcos will be there with a special sandwich made just for the event, and right now you can enter the code BOGO to get two tickets for the price of one.

The Philippines Cultural Community Center (4141 S. East St.) is now home to one of Indy’s most intriguing lunch options. Yollie’s Filipino American Kitchen, which opened Wednesday, serves lunch Tuesday–Friday and dinner on Friday and Saturday. There’s a menu of standbys such as lumpia and longaniza, but I’m most attracted to the Ginataang Puso ng Saging, a coconut milk and banana blossom dish made with a variety of proteins.

Giant Eagle has landed in Westfield. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh-based grocery conglomerate opened a 49,600-square-foot Market District grocery store at 744 E. Tournament Trail, the IBJ reports. On staff are “culinary experts, wine and beer consultants, cheesemongers and charcuterie specialists, butchers, fishmongers, professional chefs, bakers and cake decorators,” which suggests an interest in grab-and-go and prepared meals above and beyond the standard market staples.

Brace for new coffee downtown and in Glendale. Rapidly expanding Indy mini-chain Java House will open its 12th location on Friday at 225 W. Washington St., in the ground floor of the Simon Property Group building. Meanwhile, Fishers brew spot Niyyah Coffee (8100 E. 106th St., 317-379-6038) announced on Instagram that they’re plotting a second location at 6160 N. Rural St., opening date TBD.

Weekday breakfast has launched at Gather 22 (22 E. 22nd St., 317-258-2222). The cool kid patio spot just announced the new offering via Instagram, with service running 8–noon Tuesday–Friday. Breakfast sandwiches and burritos are on the roster, as are home ownership–crushing toasts and parfaits.

Avon’s dining scene is heating up. A new outpost of breakfast chain Wild Eggs just opened at 9769 E. U.S. 36 (463-258-1900), the first of three new Indy-area outposts for the private equity–owned operation. In addition, reports the IBJ, local mini-chain Ale Emporium is bringing its Hermanaki Wings (made with a blend of peppers, spices, and sauces so allegedly rare that the company has trademarked the name) to the under-construction Beechwood Centre. Ground breaks on the project on August 1.

Ron Gee, the co-owner of eastside wings destination 1313 Eatery (5299 E. 38th St., 317-602-6379), was fatally shot on July 18. Born Ronald G. Frieson, he was also an anti-violence activist who founded Cease Fire Indy. The Star reports he was slain at a Citgo gas station while seated inside his Chevy Tahoe. Police have not released any information on motive or possible suspects in the case, but as of publication time, no arrests have been made.