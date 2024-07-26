Enjoy dishes from these restaurants and others at Indianapolis Monthly’s Global Eats event on July 29. Tickets are available now.

In July’s Global Eats issue, we rounded up 25 of our favorite dishes from Indianapolis restaurants that feature foods from our city’s diverse population. In the print edition, we also included some lightning rounds for our top pasta, taco, and dumpling orders: in other words, the ideal versions of our go-to foods. Here are our picks.

Italian-style pastas

Since Francis Vigo helped make Indiana a state, Hoosiers have had an Italian connection. Perhaps that’s why we have so many excellent pasta dishes?

Dumplings



From soup to steamed, Indy’s dumpling game has never been stronger. Here are some of our greatest bundles of joy.

Tian Fu Asian Bistro , Pork soup dumplings. 3508 W. 86th St., 317-872-6888 $$

, Pork soup dumplings. 3508 W. 86th St., 317-872-6888 $$ Lil Dumplings Noodle Bar, Veggie steamed dumplings with mushroom and carrot filling. 926 Carrolton Ave., 317-556-1252 $$

Veggie steamed dumplings with mushroom and carrot filling. 926 Carrolton Ave., 317-556-1252 $$ Tsaocaa Tea , Black truffle and pork soup dumplings. 530 Massachusetts Ave. 317-735-1948, $$

, Black truffle and pork soup dumplings. 530 Massachusetts Ave. 317-735-1948, $$ Modita, Pork Soup Dumplings, with black garlic and ginger vinegar. 850 Massachusetts Ave., 317-316-0470 $$

Pork Soup Dumplings, with black garlic and ginger vinegar. 850 Massachusetts Ave., 317-316-0470 $$ Benyue, Scallop w/Garlic Dumpling. 6020 E. 82nd St., 317-537-2822 $

Tacos

Demolition Man predicted that in the future, all restaurants will be Taco Bell. Not so in Indy, where independent restaurants are the places for the best tacos imaginable.