Shop Talk: Nuova Vita Vintage

PRESIDING OVER Nuova Vita Vintage’s petite space with a smile as bright as the light streaming in the big windows behind her, Macey Schumacher is gushing. “A brick-and-mortar on North Pennsylvania was great. But when this studio opened up, I couldn’t resist. It’s so exciting to be a part of the creative community here. And with events always going on and Amelia’s and Barista Parlor, it’s a destination.” Despite being tucked away on the second floor—and reducing hours to match The Stutz’s foot traffic—Schumacher is busier than ever. “My old regulars love it. And I’ve gained new clientele.”

Most of the inventory is women’s clothing, with a smattering of decor, accessories, and menswear, all with character. Schumacher cleans everything, and clothing is steamed, as well. The pristine finds are then hung on sleek hangers facing the same direction or carefully spaced on glass-top greige tables, imparting the air of a showroom and shattering any outdated conception of “secondhand.” The shop’s Italian moniker means “new life,” Schumacher explains. “So many beautiful pieces out there deserve a second life.”