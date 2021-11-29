The Feed: Futuro, Saigon Restaurant, and More

Holy Cross pizza joint Futuro is expanding to a second location, replacing Elena Ruz Cuban Cuisine next door to SoBro’s Black Circle Brewing in early 2022.

Every Sunday afternoon in December, Fishers Test Kitchen will host a six-course brunch prepared by chef Demetrius Cowherd and his team. Your seat at the table will include signature brunch classics, as well as specialty jams and a boozy beverage.

Indianapolis City Market presents its holiday event, Jingle & Mingle, on December 8 from noon to 6 p.m. The special offering will feature musical performances, local vendors, cooking demonstrations, daily specials, and unique artists.

After 20 years in business, the owners of Saigon Restaurant (4760 W. 38th St., 317-927-7270) have retired from serving outstanding Vietnamese cuisine. They invited their customers to “come see our family one final time” before they hand over the restaurant to new owners.

The south side welcomes chef Joe Miller and his Our Table American Bistro (5080 State Road 135, Bargersville, 317-530-2624), which opened November 23. The new eatery showcases fresh ingredients and scratch preparations for artisan flatbreads, signature crispy-fried chicken sliders, and seafood flown in daily. Reservations are open through December.

Hotel Tango Distillery (702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806) is known for its innovative and elaborate cocktails. This season, join the Fletcher Place location for a holiday pop-up bar called Operation: Salute to Santa to support the Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program. Enjoy the crackling fireplace, warm cookies, and limited-edition holiday craft cocktail menu, plus the warm, fuzzy, feeling of donating a new toy.