The Feed: Gray Brothers Cafeteria, Skosh, and More

FRANCHISE FUTURE Historic Gray Brothers Cafeteria (555 S. Indiana St., Mooresville) is seeking franchisees to expand into carry-out across Indiana and other parts of the United States.

SIP IN STYLE Garfield Park welcomes a new coffee shop, Skosh Indy­ (2555 Shelby St.), a lifestyle studio serving coffee and provisions. The shop will feature a full coffee bar, non-alcoholic cocktails, and cool home provisions.

FRESH CATCH Fresh seafood in landlocked Indiana isn’t wishful thinking anymore. Bardales Seafood (822 E. Coil St.), formerly a seafood supplier strictly for local restaurants, opened its Broad Ripple shop earlier this month to sell specialty fish to the public, as well as menu items such as chowder and tacos.

IN A PICKLE Indianapolis-based sales engineer T.J. Marsh is launching a vodka brand, Hoosa, featuring—you guessed it—pickle brine. In addition to a traditional vodka, Hoosa will feature four pickley flavors: dill, spicy dill, sweet pickle, and spicy sweet pickle. Marsh plans to begin production of Hoosa Vodka this month in a facility in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

SWEET SO LONG Rise’n Roll’s location in Broad Ripple shuttered its doors last Saturday to relocate to Nora Plaza (1115 E. 86th St.), reopening November 3. The Amish-style bakery closed its downtown location earlier this fall but plans to expand into Hamilton County.