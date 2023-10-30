Realty Check: Turnkey Treasures

CRAVING timeless finishes and details but with high-end touches and a great entertaining space? Two homes share those qualities in spades—along with an $875,000 price tag. Yet neither needs any major updates.

The Condo

355 E. Ohio St., Ste. 301, Downtown

Whether you want to spend a Saturday at the zoo or walk to dinner on Mass Ave, the condo on offer affords the best of city life. The first floor features an open concept kitchen and living room, complete with fireplace and French doors that flood the space with natural light. Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms, a family room, a wet bar, and a home theater. Through another set of French doors off the family room lies a jaw-dropping covered rooftop deck. As if its 1,000-square-foot layout wasn’t impressive enough, it showcases beautiful views of the skyline and boasts an outdoor TV and gas fireplace.

BEDROOMS: 3 BATHROOMS: 4 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,854 YEAR BUILT: 2006

WINNING EXTRA: 1,000-square-foot rooftop deck REALTOR: Compass of Indiana

The Cape Cod

5170 Salter Ct., Ivy Hill

Snug as a bug in a cul-de-sac rug, this lovely Cape radiates classic curb appeal. It’s easy to imagine summers on the front porch and winter nights looking out at the flurries from a dormer window. The layout is designed with a family in mind. It’s bright and open through the kitchen, breakfast room, and living room, encouraging togetherness. A generously sized office with adjoining den could easily be reimagined as a playroom or gaming area. With more than 5,500 square feet, including a lower-level family room and recreation space, the new owners may find themselves hosting many holidays to come.

BEDROOMS: 5 BATHROOMS: 5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 5,578 YEAR BUILT: 1993 WINNING EXTRA: Huge backyard REALTOR: F. C. Tucker