The Feed: Iozzo’s Garden of Italy, Hattie’s Coffee House, and More

BRANCHING OUT Iozzo’s Garden of Italy (946 S. Meridian St.,317-974-1100) is looking to hire a new executive sous chef for its new location in Franklin, set to open in the spring.

FRESH CUP Boone County welcomes Hattie’s Coffee House (607 S. Main St., Whitestown, 317-769-2049). The quaint and cozy cafe is housed in a restored farmhouse.

FULL PLATE His Place Eatery (6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890) is giving us a reason to love Mondays. The popular soul food restaurant is now open seven days a week.

HOLIDAY CHEERS Ash & Elm Cider Co.‘s (1301 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164) end-of-year cider collection is now available. One can of each Cider of the Month from 2023 is included.

QUICK BITE Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) is helping out customers during the last weeks of the holiday hustle, offering a breakfast sandwich at its coffee counter as a grab-and-go option. Purchase of a breakfast sandwich includes a free small drip coffee.

BRUNCH AND A MOVIE Kan-Kan Cinema (1258 Windsor St., 317-800-7099) is hosting a classic pairing, brunch and The Muppet Christmas Carol, December 15–19. Call for reservations.