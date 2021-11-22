The Feed: Natural State Provision, Tupelo Honey, and More

The upcoming Holy Cross location that King Dough creators Adam and Alicia Sweet have secured for the reboot of their comfort-food eatery, Natural State Provisions (a former resident of Fishers Test Kitchen), will be announced on the first of December.

North Carolina-based Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar plans to open an Indianapolis location in CityWay next September. The restaurant’s menu focuses on scratch-made Southern favorites, including honey-dusted fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, Asheville Hot Fried Chicken, and shrimp & grits. The restaurant is also known for its craft cocktails.

Serving the far west side since 2009, Pit Stop Barbecue & Grill (932 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-858-8370) has been acquired by the parent company of neighboring Dawson’s Too Sticks & Stones, Rose Restaurants LLC. After a remodel, the location will re-open with a new menu and new name: The Locale.

Still punch drunk from its 3-year anniversary bash earlier this fall, The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) is keeping the celebration going. The Fountain Square bar is cooking up a collab with Kuma’s Corner chef Chris Morrison November 23–27. Expect a tropical smash burger, some Kuma’s-inspired dogs, and more. And then, the Black Market gang will be together again as co-owners Chris Coy and Ed Rudisell welcome chef Micah Frank back to take over the kitchen for the winter. A new menu will drop the week of November 30.