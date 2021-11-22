Subscribe
The Feed: Natural State Provision, Tupelo Honey, and More

This week’s roundup of Indy’s hottest dining news.

The upcoming Holy Cross location that King Dough creators Adam and Alicia Sweet have secured for the reboot of their comfort-food eatery, Natural State Provisions (a former resident of Fishers Test Kitchen), will be announced on the first of December.

North Carolina-based Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar plans to open an Indianapolis location in CityWay next September. The restaurant’s menu focuses on scratch-made Southern favorites, including honey-dusted fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, Asheville Hot Fried Chicken, and shrimp & grits. The restaurant is also known for its craft cocktails.

Serving the far west side since 2009, Pit Stop Barbecue & Grill (932 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-858-8370) has been acquired by the parent company of neighboring Dawson’s Too Sticks & Stones, Rose Restaurants LLC. After a remodel, the location will re-open with a new menu and new name: The Locale.

Still punch drunk from its 3-year anniversary bash earlier this fall, The Inferno Room (902 Virginia Ave., 317-426-2343) is keeping the celebration going. The Fountain Square bar is cooking up a collab with Kuma’s Corner chef Chris Morrison November 23–27. Expect a tropical smash burger, some Kuma’s-inspired dogs, and more. And then, the Black Market gang will be together again as co-owners Chris Coy and Ed Rudisell welcome chef Micah Frank back to take over the kitchen for the winter. A new menu will drop the week of November 30.

