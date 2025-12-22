THE FISH HOUSE has been a Louisville standby for three decades, serving up Green River–style fried fish (the distinction is a cracked pepper cornmeal crust) to loyal locals and tourists drawn by founder David Hilsenrad’s friendly service and high standards. When his son, Adam, joined the business, he didn’t push to change any of the spot’s current offerings—but as an experiment, he tried out a weekend breakfast pop-up on the site, calling it Cafe Beignet. It was a hit. They’ve since made the morning offerings a permanent deal and expanded the menu beyond its namesake fluffy doughnuts into a full-fledged roster of egg dishes, potato pancakes, and sausage. “It’s extremely unique and eclectic,” Hilsenrad admits of the co-habitating businesses. “But it works.”

1310 Winter Ave., Louisville, 502-568-2993