A Comeback For Windsor Jewelry

WHEN LOCAL MAINSTAY Windsor Jewelry was reopened by Fernanda Beraldi and Ed Broecker in August—with the original staff—generations of bauble enthusiasts sighed with relief. Lately, the shop, still in the same historic building adjacent to Monument Circle, is buzzing with browsers all day long. “That didn’t really happen before,” shares in-house designer Julie Baker. “It was pretty quiet.” The vibe shift, she thinks, is due in equal parts to an interior refresh—brighter, with the original travertine floors revealed and cool furnishings from Midland Arts & Antiques Market added—and new brands. “We’ve brought in modern lines, like Svetlana Lazar, and the majority of those designers are women,” says Baker. “Shoppers are having more fun.” Trends like engraving and custom work are on the rise, as well as pieces that can be worn every day. “If you’re spending money on jewelry, you want something that’s versatile,” says Baker. “It’s no longer that you’re taking a necklace out of the jewelry box, wearing it for a fancy dinner out, and then putting it back for six months.”