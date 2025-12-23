ISSAC DANIEL was working in marketing when two bad tacos changed his life. “I had an early lunch meeting at a downtown taco shop, and it was awful,” he says. “Then I had a late lunch meeting—at a different taco shop—and it was terrible, too.” Galvanized by the experience, he started investigating what it took to create the ideal version of the handheld dish.

His first company, Tomorrow Tacos, served office workers; from that came the Pronto Taco food truck, a catering business focused on quality, freshness, and speed of preparation. “We don’t have a permanent pop-up spot,” Daniel says, “so when people asked where they could regularly find us, I knew we were missing the chance to become part of their weekly routine.”

So Daniel pivoted again, quietly opening a walk-up shop in recent months for carryout and delivery tacos and combo meals. It’s been such a success that Daniel is already mulling an eat-in restaurant as Pronto evolves. But not quite yet, he says. “We’re just taking things one taco at a time.”

403 Main St., Beech Grove, 317-902-1772,