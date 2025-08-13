New In Town: The Parlor P.S. In Mooresville

WHEN LONGSTANDING diner Ralph & Ava’s closed its doors late last year, Paul and Shelly Slagle saw an opportunity to continue that spot’s legacy while trying something new—by which we also mean old. Their new business, The Parlor P.S., offers homestyle classics—many served by former Ralph & Ava’s staffers—in a dining room designed to replicate a Victorian-era home. The theme was inspired by the turn-of-the-century building, which was constructed in 1906, just years after the era of Queen Victoria, Oscar Wilde, and Ada Lovelace came to an end. But though the dining room is fit for the queen, you can leave your crown jewels at home. “This is a casual, homey restaurant,” Paul says. “We want nurses in scrubs, construction guys with tool belts, and moms after drop-off. Don’t dress up; just come as you are.”

6 W. Main St., Mooresville, 317-584-3010