AT DUSK LOUNGE, which opened late last summer on Mass Ave, the DJ-driven nightlife is fueled by Miami-grade cocktails and simple Mediterranean dishes like this silky whipped feta, a shareable spread made rich and luscious with ricotta and Greek yogurt. The dairy is brightened with lemon zest and topped with mint, pistachios, and crushed Aleppo pepper. Strips of house-made pita are the perfect delivery vehicle.

409 Massachusetts Ave., 317-660-4439