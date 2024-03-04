COMBAT VETERAN Travis Barnes applies the discipline he learned in the Marines to distilling at the Fletcher Place operation he established in 2013. Nods to his proud military service are everywhere, from the phonetic name—the H in Hotel is for his wife, Hilary; the T in Tango represents Travis—to the canteen-inspired product packaging and the distillery’s dedication to crafting exceptional spirits. Grab a seat by the stone fireplace in the 21+ tasting room to sample the wares, and you might just think you’ve died and gone to a ski lodge in Colorado.

Using Midwest-sourced grains, Hotel Tango turned out 1,275 barrels in 2023 to form the basis of a tasty portfolio that covers bourbon, rye, vodka, gin, lemoncello, and cherry liqueur. The top-selling flagship bourbon has earned plenty of accolades and a 94 rating from Wine Enthusiast, but the ’Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon, with chocolate and smoky campfire notes, is the bottle that’s making customers sit up and take notice right now. The production team loves to play around; look for experiments such as a port barrel–finished rye to make appearances on shelves or at the tasting room every now and then. “We plan to continue innovating products that our consumers want and creating fun, new partnerships that help support our veteran community,” Barnes says.

HOTEL TANGO 702 Virginia Ave., 317-653-1806

HOURS Tue–Thu 4–10 p.m., Fri 2–11 p.m., Sat 11 a.m.–11 p.m., Sun noon–8 p.m.