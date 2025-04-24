My Look: Rochelle Jerry, Professional Fundraiser

What a unique dress!

It’s by a local artist, Denise Mayfield Sanders. I selected it specifically for this photo shoot because the material is so distinctive. It moves with a beautiful fluidity that’s perfect for capturing in photographs. There’s something about the way it drapes and sways that makes me feel exceptionally confident. As a professional fundraiser who regularly attends charity events, I make it a point to showcase local design talent whenever possible. It’s a wonderful conversation starter at galas and benefits, plus it allows me to support our creative community. This piece strikes that perfect balance of being eye-catching while still maintaining the professional sophistication needed for my fundraising work.

Describe your personal style in three words.

Sophisticated business casual.

Any personal tips for fast, easy, stylish dressing?

The night before, I consider three things: tomorrow’s weather, what’s on my calendar, and my mood. Then I grab one statement piece I’m feeling (maybe a bold blazer or favorite skirt) and build around it. This takes morning decision fatigue out of the equation. As a backup, I’ve created a few go-to “uniform” combos that will always work, like my favorite black pants with any of three tops that all match. That’s saved me countless times.



I’m guessing your closet is pretty well organized.

Hello, practical Chicago-girl here living in Indy weather! My closet is basically a command center. It’s primarily divided by season, then by occasion. Within each of those categories, I’ve color-coordinated everything. I like to think of it as a boutique where everything is already curated for me.

For example, walk in and you’ll see my “winter work” section with pants, blouses, sweaters, and dresses all arranged by color from light to dark.

What are your favorite local stores to shop in for clothes?

Torrid, Von Maur, and Nordstrom.

Complete this sentence: “I never leave the house without …”

My confidence. And earrings.

How does your professional style vary from your weekend vibe?

By day, I’m all buttoned-up in smart slacks, although I do come out with the occasional sarcastic comment that makes my coworkers snort-laugh during meetings. But Friday at 5:01 p.m., my blazer flies off faster than I can shut my laptop. My weekday wardrobe whispers competent professional who’ll call you out, while my weekend wardrobe screams off-duty superhero. I might be grocery shopping, but I’m doing it fabulously.

Who are your fashion icons?

My fashion journey really began with my grandmother in Chicago. She was a seamstress with an incredible eye for quality fabrics and construction. Watching her work taught me to appreciate how different materials drape and move, which influences how I mix styles today. I draw inspiration across eras. I love the timeless elegance of figures such as Diahann Carroll. Her clean lines and sophisticated silhouettes never go out of style. But I also admire how someone like Tracee Ellis Ross can seamlessly blend high fashion with streetwear, creating looks that feel both aspirational and approachable.

Has your style changed over the years?

Absolutely. I’ve graduated from whatever’s clean to whatever makes me look like I run a secret empire. These days, I’m basically polished enough for the boardroom, with just enough sultriness to make people wonder what I really do.