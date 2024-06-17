HOUSES IN moody hues are trending. Here are distinctive yet different homes for those who walk on the dark side.

A Homestead for Hobby Farmers

For those dreaming of a quiet, pastoral retreat, consider Cicero, a small town 35 minutes north of Indy. Here, a modern farmhouse sized like a mansion offers all the luxury of a custom home, plus the possibilities of a 16-acre lot. Love the thought of a hobby farm? Pastures and a barn provide the foundation.

After a long day outside, soak in the 980-square-foot pool. Find an outdoor space to fit every mood, with covered and open-air patios, a cozy firepit area, a fenced-in turf yard, and more. Inside, the kitchen and living room share an open concept design. A mix of light and dark adds interest to the color palette throughout. Rainy days can be enjoyed in the basement that boasts a home theater, billiards room, wet bar, and fitness room.

25021 State Rd. 213, Cicero

BEDROOMS: 6 | BATHROOMS: 5 | SQUARE FOOTAGE: 8,060 | YEAR BUILT: 2021 | WINNING EXTRA: 416-acre lot | REALTOR: F.C. Tucker

A Castle for Colts Fans

Attention, football lovers: Sweeping views of Lucas Oil Stadium from a rooftop terrace await. The black-on-black facade of this brand-new Fletcher Place home features a streamlined, modern design punctuated by three levels of immense windows.

An elegant elevator will whisk you between the four floors. A polished kitchen offers premium appliances, ample storage, and space to entertain. The home features en suites in all the bedrooms, plus convenient touches like automated window coverings, retractable screens on a second-floor balcony, and EV charging stations in the garage.

501 S. East St., Fletcher Place

BEDROOMS: 4 | BATHROOMS: 5 | SQUARE FOOTAGE: 4,490 | YEAR BUILT: 2024 | WINNING EXTRA: Rooftop terrace with skyline views | REALTOR: McNulty Real Estate Services