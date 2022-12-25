×
Dave Arland’s Star Trek Lair

Dave Arland has recreated Captain James T. Kirk’s quarters from the original series in his Carmel basement. Just don’t invite the Gorn.
➊ A communication system with active switches that play theme music and ambient USS Enterprise noises is built into his desk.

A 1964 George Dickel Whisky powder horn decanter with a leather strap made by local artisans. These bottles were featured in both the original series and Deep Space Nine.

The structure of Kirk’s quarters required an engineer to relocate a structural post to fit in the basement. Construction of Kirk’s rotating closet is up next.

A 1960s Burke kitchenette chair, from which Arland takes Zoom calls, with a removable top that slides onto the backrest.

The patterned bronze box behind Kirk’s desk took Arland 20 years to locate. It’s the rarest prop in the room.

These blue glasses are artisan recreations set with European crystals.

The space’s carpeting is indoor-outdoor, made of recycled soda bottles.

The captain’s quarters, shown in 30 of the 79 episodes, featured an intricate screen. With no luck finding a similar one, Arland built his own with more than 1,000 pieces of hand-cut PVC pipe.

A 3-D sculpture printed from Hal Fromhold’s Modernist Ceramic Angel. Arland used as many made-in-the-U.S. pieces as possible.

Arland couldn’t find the right fabric for the bedspread and wall art anywhere. (He speculates it was originally made from 1960s speaker fabric.) A North Carolina textile mill recreated the familiar orange and gold pattern. 

