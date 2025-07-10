Frank Lloyd Wright Home For Sale In South Bend

THROUGHOUT HIS ILLUSTRIOUS 70-year career, Frank Lloyd Wright designed eight homes in Indiana. Seven of those remain standing today, making it a once-in-a-blue-moon rarity for one to grace the market. His first Hoosier creation sits in South Bend and is currently for sale.

Built in 1906, the K.C. DeRhodes House was commissioned by industrialist Kersey C. DeRhodes as a home for his new bride, Laura Caskey Bowsher DeRhodes. It was built during Wright’s “first golden decade”—a period of intense creativity that saw the evolution of his signature prairie style, and helped solidify his status as a leading architect in the U.S.

​Thanks to its proximity to his Chicago studio, it was an easy trip by train and allowed Wright to oversee the home’s construction firsthand. His first challenge was the property’s long—but narrow—0.4-acre lot. Rather than fighting against the geographical constraints, Wright worked with them to make the home equally lean. The flawlessly executed plan didn’t sacrifice space, allowing for nearly 3,000 square feet of interior that is comfortable and incredibly inviting.

​Standing as the only true prairie-style home in Indiana, the property possesses all the hallmarks of Wright’s trademark design. The stucco exterior stuns with its perfect symmetry. An emphasis is placed on strong horizontal lines, with a low-hipped roof and pronounced, overhanging eaves.

The result is a quiet beauty—this isn’t a house that’s meant to jump off the street with its grandeur. Wright was the father of a philosophy known as organic architecture, an ideology that emphasizes a harmony between the structure and its environment, so the home should blend seamlessly into the natural scenery.

Once inside, a reception hall is open and accommodating, with gleaming woodwork stretching as far as the eye can see. A built-in bench runs the length of one wall, offering the perfect spot for tying shoes, bundling up little ones, or having a quick chat with a neighbor. Useful features, like a coat closet and additional storage cupboard, are nearby without detracting from the overall design. The interior is a treasure trove of original art glass, with more than 65 windows across two floors. This decorative glass is also present inside the doors of built-in bookcases, custom light fixtures, transoms, and even as a newel post light on the second floor.

Wright was a pioneer in the idea of open concept floor plans, but his was a far cry from the (sometimes) cavernous-feeling spaces of today. Instead, he utilized a cruciform plan to separate the interior spaces—without disrupting the spatial flow— by using piers and numerous, low built-ins. Because the piers are efficient room dividers, they eliminate the need for full walls. In Prairie Design, the piers also serve a structural purpose. They span the first floor to support the open plan.

​Following the comfortable flow, a large living room is bathed in natural light streaming through two beautiful window bays, plus more from a side door that includes art glass glazing. A brick fireplace, intricate light fixtures, and a unique coffered ceiling round out the room’s many delights.

Across the hall, the dining room can easily fit a table with seating for eight, though there’s plenty of room to spare when entertaining bigger crowds. A quiet elegance hums through the room, largely thanks to the gorgeous built-in sideboard. Its simple wooden drawers are flanked by taller cabinets with art glass fronts, while a large mirror runs atop the sideboard. There’s an incredible amount of storage, which is a win on its own, but the fact that said storage also enhances the overall look of the room proves to be a double win.

A carefully updated kitchen showcases the warm, original cabinetry that has been paired with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, open shelving, and a vibrant teal backsplash. With generous counter space and plentiful storage, it’s a space adept to handle any culinary situation, from Saturday morning pancakes to a multigenerational Thanksgiving.

The home can handle families of all sizes with five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a finished basement. When it comes to green space, the outdoor areas include restored terraces at the front and back, a large lawn, and a welcome canopy of mature trees.

Because the home is such an important part of Wright’s legacy, prospective buyers should know that its preservation is paramount. The home is protected by the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Preservation & Conservation Easement, Furniture Preservation Lease, and License to Encroach. These are in place to govern what can or cannot be done in terms of renovations, removal of original furniture/light fixtures, and more. The measures will ensure that the home can be celebrated by generations to come, just as it has been since 1906.