My Look: Patrick Bouquett, Marketing Director

How would you describe your style?

I’m a high-end fashion kind of guy. But I do like to mix expensive pieces with bargain finds.

You are known as “The Fabulous Mr. Patrick.” What does being fabulous mean to you?

It means being very unique, especially in regard to style.

How does fashion help you express yourself?

Fashion allows me to be who I am, to be just me.

What is the first step in putting together a look?

I do think about where I’m going. Is it going to be dressy? Is it going to be casual? I try to figure that out first so I can pick out the particular pieces that would be outstanding for that event.

How do you incorporate flair when dressing for your day job?

When it comes to dressing on the professional level, I always add a very unique piece—a shoe, a tie, or another accessory that stands out.

Where or from whom do you draw inspiration?

One of the classiest ladies in this city that I look to in regard to fashion is Miss Alpha Blackburn, a local designer and businesswoman. She is such an epitome of class and fashion. She is an icon.

Which designers are your favorites and why do you gravitate toward them?

An up-and-coming designer I have fallen in love with is Reco Chapple. He is an African-American designer who has worked for a lot of celebrities. But what I like about Reco is that he makes distinctive fashion for women and men. A lot of designers gravitate toward one or the other; Reco can give you the best of both worlds.

What is one piece you could not live without?

A good boot. I love boots, especially with a heel.

What advice would you give to someone wanting to grow in their fashion confidence?

I would say if you’re true to yourself, you can always make fashion be true to you. I’m true to myself. I live in my own skin regardless of who likes it or who doesn’t. Fashion makes me.