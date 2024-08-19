Shop Talk: Penn & Beech Candle Co.

THE HOMETOWN candle brand known well beyond state lines, Penn & Beech has opened the doors of its first standalone shop. The bright, petite space is lined with built-in, antique-green shelving with recessed lighting to show off their familiar minimalist jars set off by old-fashioned floral wallpaper and a marigold couch. Owner Seth Doles had been eyeing the Nickel Plate District for quite a while.

“When this particular spot became available, we knew it was right. We wanted to invest in an area that has lots of room for growth and is newly developing to be a walkable urban core, and that’s what we feel we are getting.”

Reservations are encouraged to pour a custom soy wax candle using any of 120 fragrances, among them Cashmere, Hotel Lobby, Sage, and Aperol Spritz. Two of the most popular are the warm, sweet Bourbon and P&B Blend, a clean, sharp, fresh smell that wafts through countless kitchens and powder rooms in our area. Candle crafters can sip a glass of wine or a local brew as they work.