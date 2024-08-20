Hidden Treasure

IF YOU KNOW where to look, you’ll find them sprinkled throughout Indy: hidden-gem neighborhoods filled with well-maintained homes, nearby amenities, and vibrant communities. For Madeline and Collin Knoll, East Avalon Hills was the perfect—albeit unexpected—place that checked every box on their wish list. And it was right under their noses all along.

Both were born and raised on the north side. Their families still live in the area, so it made sense to settle there after selling their home in Louisville. They wanted a house with room to grow into, a big yard for their big pup (a cutie named Miller), an office for Madeline, and ample storage.

After a months-long search, Realtor Robbin Edwards sent them a 1970 colonial revival. “There were only two previous owners, and the house was in pristine condition,” Madeline says. Plus, the half-acre lot felt too good to be true. They submitted an offer immediately.

In no time at all, the couple has fallen in love with the neighborhood. “It’s a very warm, friendly, family-oriented neighborhood. Many homeowners have been here 20-plus years, and everyone greets each other,” Madeline says. “Plus, we love being so close to the interstate and the amazing amenities the north side has to offer.”

FAVORITE FEATURE

The huge backyard

PURCHASE DATE

February 2024

NEIGHBORHOOD

East Avalon Hills

SQUARE FOOTAGE

2,700