CAT FREEMAN MET husband Bradley Gunyon in Brooklyn, where he’d moved from Frankfort, Indiana. While visiting his family, they noticed that Indianapolis was showing similarities to the New York neighborhood where they opened the original Super Real Much boutique: a scrappy arts community, relatively affordable rent, and an experimental mindset. “And Garfield Park felt like the center of that,” Freeman adds. A vacancy on the same block as Cafe Babette and Parkside Public House sealed their resolve. The couple moved last fall, and Super Real Much opened soon after (the Brooklyn flagship remains). Her finds reflect eclectic influences: her mom (“She taught me the value of great fabric”), slick 1980s style (think blouses Catherine Deneuve would have worn in The Hunger), and art school quirk. Freeman was first drawn to thrifting for its budget-friendly aspect, but soon saw an even greater value to it. “I realized that by shopping vintage, I could get whatever look I wanted that day, and it wasn’t one that anyone else had.”