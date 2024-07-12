STROLL ON THE wild side at the EXOTIC FELINE RESCUE CENTER in Center Point, Indiana. It’s home to 100-plus big cats (and a skulk of foxes) saved from bad situations, including a serval found walking the Las Vegas strip. The Summer Safari on July 20 features kids’ activities, local craft vendors, food trucks, and special tours.
Day Trip: Exotic Feline Rescue Center
The Exotic Feline Rescue Center provides homes for and education about the dozens of species of large and small felines under the care of a dedicated team of staff and volunteers.