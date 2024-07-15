Realty Check: Presidential Presence

SUSAN AND EDWARD Fordyce began their house-hunting journey last year. They lived near Muncie and had never considered living in Anderson. All that changed when Susan’s sister sent her a listing one Monday, which led to a video tour on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Fordyces’ full-asking-price offer was accepted.

“This is a beautiful, grand home,” Susan says. “For me, it was the quality of the day that was still there. The fireplaces are Italian marble, and the woodwork is spectacular.” Situated on a bluff above White River, the home has a Georgian Revival exterior that bears a striking resemblance to the White House, while the 19,700-square-foot interior is filled with presidential quality features.

Arguably the most notable is one of the couple’s favorites: the basement organ room. “It takes my breath away every time I walk down there,” Susan says. The pipes still play beautifully, and it’s wired so the music can be heard throughout the mansion. It’s a testament to 1930s craftsmanship and design.

Other examples of the previous owners’ penchant for quality and opulence include the basement bowling alley, an attic ballroom, and handpainted silk wallpaper in the formal dining room that came from a castle in France. The nine bathrooms boast original, colorful tile and console sinks.

The pair loves how comfortable and welcoming the home feels despite its size—more than 19,000 square feet on nearly 5 acres. “It felt good from the get-go,” Susan says. Plus, no major repairs were needed, at least not immediately, so the duo is free to move at their own pace with projects, landscaping, and furnishings. Whatever they choose to tackle first, the estate is in good hands. “This house needs people who are going to really love it, and that’s exactly what it’s found.”