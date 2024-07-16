Broad Ripple Brewpub

842 E. 65th St.

317-253-2739

“Just because it’s vegan doesn’t mean it’s healthy,” Broad Ripple Brewpub co-owner Billy Hannan says. He’s a supporter of those who cut out animal products “for their health, for the climate,” but he wants people to know that plant-based dining can be fun, too.

When Hannan’s father-in-law, John Hill, opened the brewery in 1990, “we had a lot of vegetarian options, because Broad Ripple is so bohemian,” Hannan says. When Hannan and his wife, Beth, took over the business in 2020, they upped their plant-based offerings, hoping “we could bring way more people in.” A few years later, Hannan says at least 40 percent of their business comes from meatless menu items like their seitan Reuben or mock fish and chips. “It’s the vegans that keep us going,” he says.

