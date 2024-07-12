Cuylor Reeves’ dream of opening a permanent location has been realized. The founder of fairly ungoogleable pastry pop-up Bake Sale has long wanted a spot to call his own, and he made it happen earlier this month at a new storefront at 6239 Allisonville Rd. The strip mall spot didn’t have a sign when I stopped by last week, but it did have a glorious selection of Southern-inspired pastries, bread, and viennoiserie. Hours are currently Tuesday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with Saturday service to come.

Wahlburgers abruptly shuttered its Carmel location. The chain burger business partially owned by problematic rapper/actor Mark Wahlberg and New Kid on the Block/actor Donnie Wahlberg was the subject of a 10-season A&E reality show about the travails of the fast food game, but even that couldn’t save its sole Indiana spot at 1200 S. Rangeline Rd., the IBJ reports. Perhaps if Mark had incorporated more business management into his wild and snicker-inducing daily routine, Hoosiers would still have a spot to score hamburgers, tater tots, and shakes. Alas.

The Courthouse Club is feeling buzzy. A couple folks have emailed me to suggest I check out this new Noblesville restaurant at 110 N. 9th St. (463-777-5778). The Peterson Architecture–designed dining room is definitely intriguing, as is its happy hour menu. If you’ve been, tell me what you thought—and consider this your reminder to tip me off if you visit a spot that feels special and new.

The dining scene at Salesforce Tower is seeing a bit of a shuffle. Back in May, breakfast chain Yolk closed its outpost in the tower once known as “American Fletcher” after seven years in the building’s base. While that slot (once the home of Paradise Bakery & Cafe) remains empty, a neighboring slot last occupied by Fast Burrito Mexican Grill just got a new tenant: former City Market fave Mambo’s Cheesesteak Grill. Unlike the rest of the ventures in this item, Mambo’s is a locally owned joint from area resident Carla McDaniel; she also has businesses in The Garage and AMP food halls. Her newest spot, open now, is at 111 Monument Circle, Suite 120.

Kyuramen’s new Indy outpost just opened. The 120-location-plus Asian chain has been on an expansion jag these last few years, but Redditors suggest its spot at 530 Massachusetts Ave. has been unusually plagued by delays. Perhaps those internet users’ frowns turned upside down on July 11, when—as announced on the company’s Instagram account—it opened its doors with a menu of ramen, burgers, and some pretty terrific-looking desserts (that matcha tiramisu feels super fun).

Bub’s is getting bigger. The local chain with the full-pound beef burger and a selection of patties made with elk will build a sit-down restaurant in downtown Westfield, Current reports. The new spot at 229 Mill St. recently got the green light from the city’s planning commissioner but still needs final approval from two other Westfield agencies. Plan is to open some time in 2025.

Botanical Bar is crowdfunding a new wine bar and coffee shop. Owner Victoria Beaty has operated her plant and gift shop at 1103 N. College Ave. since 2022 and says she’s hoping to launch “a vibrant community hub where you can enjoy a cozy cup of coffee or a glass of fine wine surrounded by beautiful greenery.” According to the project’s fundraising page, delicious food is also part of the plan. Beaty is seeking brand partners, as well as $100K in donations to make it happen, with a crowdfunding deadline of November 30, 2024.

A superstar chef is lending cred to a Garfield Park bar. Parkside Public House, that yet-to-open bar and restaurant at 2602 Shelby St., just announced that James Beard–recognized chef Abbi Merriss will be on the spot’s opening team. Merriss bid farewell to Bluebeard this spring after making the restaurant one of Indy’s top spots; now she’ll “be on board through the opening months to collaborate, cook, and have fun,” the Public House’s owners say. An opening date is still TBD.