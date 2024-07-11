Traveler: Lake Life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS may have gained notoriety from the Jason Bateman Netflix show Ozark, but you don’t need to worry about running into foul-mouthed, drug-running blondes. The real Lake of the Ozarks is more like a perpetual Jimmy Buffett song, only set in rural Missouri.

Here, life revolves around the massive lake. (How massive? More than 90 miles long, with more than 1,000 miles of shoreline.) If you’re not towing your own 22-foot pleasure craft, don’t fret; you can rent a pontoon or bass boat from the Alhonna Resort & Marina.

Anglers will want to plan a visit for September, April, or May, when the crowds are thin and largemouth bass—16-inch whoppers are not uncommon—and crappie are biting. If you’re a serious angler visiting for the first time, hiring an experienced guide for the first day can pay off nicely. Local fisherman John Neporadny, author of The Lake of the Ozarks Fishing Guide, is one of the most in-demand. Just don’t forget to buy your out-of-state fishing license.

During the Memorial Day to Labor Day high season, recreational boaters rule, zipping around and leaving huge wakes, pop-country anthems echoing throughout the coves. Dog Days is a popular spot to dock and grab a bite. The lakefront bar and grill with live music and two pools, one with a swim-up bar—and the site of the annual Canine Cannonball competition—can be a bit boisterous on weekends, but if you’re out for a good time, it’s hard to beat. When you’re ready to get away from the water for a bit, Lake of the Ozarks and Ha Ha Tonka state parks offer scenic hiking trails for all skill levels.

IF YOU GO

CAMP Lake of the Ozarks State Park has an RV-friendly campground with sites on the water. Boat rentals are available.

EAT Ozark fans should seek out the Alhonna Resort’s Blue Cat Lounge (the sign is a prop from the show) for its house favorite Italian Beef Roll and show-themed cocktails, such as Darlene’s Killer Lemonade.

LEARN MORE lakeoftheozarks.com