Traveler: The Romantic Getaway In The Heart Of Columbus

LOOKING FOR a place to spend a relaxing weekend with your partner—or enjoy a midweek sojourn? You need only go as far as Columbus, Ohio, to The Junto. Brand new, it has spacious standard rooms with oversized windows and comfy window seats. Or splurge on The Apartment, a suite with living and dining areas and a kitchenette. Regardless of which accommodation you land in, it’ll be luxe. (And pet-friendly, if the love of your life happens to be a pug.)

The boutique hotel, pronounced joon-tow and named after a social club founded by Benjamin Franklin, reflects history in a whimsical way. Its coffeehouse is named Maudine after a cow that was voted Ohio State University’s homecoming queen in 1926. Menu options at the Brass Eye Rooftop Bar are inspired by Ben Franklin’s numerous expressions for being inebriated, like “seeing two moons” and being “loose in the hilt.” Among the unique amenities are a walk-up poutine window and the Gear Garage, where you can borrow board games, a turntable and records, scooters, bikes, and more indoor and outdoor accoutrements.

When you’re ready to explore the bustling neighborhood, start with the renowned Center of Science and Industry. Two tickets are complimentary with each room. The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are another nearby draw with plenty to captivate in the winter months.

IF YOU GO

SPEND A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM With rotating themed games, food, and cocktails, COSI After Dark casts the exhibits in a new light.

MAKE EIN PROSIT Founded in 1814, the German Village is peppered with pubs, charming shops, and lovely brick homes.

HOP TO IT Street performers, gallery hops, and rooftop bars enliven the Short North Arts District.