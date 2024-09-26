Traveler: Call of Nature

THERE’S NOTHING quite like fall in a national park. Just south of Cleveland, Cuyahoga Valley National Park is filled with towering oak, maple, and hickory trees that explode with color during fall. Despite nature’s magnificent display, Cuyahoga Valley isn’t exactly wild. In the colonial era, the area became the home of Lenape, Ojibwa, Seneca, and other Indigenous refugees who had been pushed out of the East and were later removed even farther west by Europeans who wanted to convert the valley to farmland. But the park is a testament to how nature can heal some wounds, if allowed to.

Hiking the more than 125 miles of trails to whatever extent stamina allows is the best way to take in the beauty of the park. It’s also how to reach its star attractions, Brandywine Falls and Bridal Veil Falls. Both can be accessed via short boardwalks. A loop around Brandywine Falls gives hikers a closer look.

Those who prefer pedaling over walking can thank acclaimed single track designer and Indianapolis resident Alex Stewart for the 8 miles of mountain bike trails inside the park. Cyclists who want to cover even more ground will find roughly 15 more miles of single track just outside the park, or they can stick to the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, which traverses 20 miles of old canal remnants through some of Cuyahoga’s most scenic forests and wetlands.

When travelers get pooped or just feel ready for a change of pace, they can hop onto the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. Many vacationers bike the crushed limestone trail one way, then take the train back to their starting point. (Be sure to check the railroad schedule, which changes with the seasons.) The train allows riders to hop on and o at any station to explore at their leisure. Specialty tours, such as Cocktails on Rails or Breakfast on the Cuyahoga, are always popular.