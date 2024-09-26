My Look: Yvonne Rodriguez

Where do you buy yoga wear?

Poshmark and, here and there, eBay. Free People and Alo for fun tops that are also functional, but if I can fi nd those at The Toggery, I’ll save myself a little money. I’m a bargain shopper. TJ Maxx has amazing bras and shorts.

Do you have a favorite piece?

Lululemon Align pants are my go-tos for sure.

What’s your style outside of the studio?

As a downtown dweller, I commute on my bike. I’ll wear a cute little Vuori dress or tennis skirt that has shorts underneath. I get where I need to go, but I don’t look like I just left the gym.