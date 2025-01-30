Editor’s Note: Friend Request

BY OUR OWN PHYSIOLOGICAL NATURE, humans are designed to be social creatures. We require interaction to learn, develop, and thrive in the world. But some of us are wired with a greater capacity for external stimulation, while others need to retreat and reboot regularly in order to function optimally. I’m the latter type, an introvert, which doesn’t mean I’m antisocial. I still crave meaningful connection, but my tank fills up and runs out more quickly than an extrovert’s. If you’re trying to guess who will be the last person standing at the end of a party, I’ll give you a hint: not me. If an event is too “people-y,” I’ll definitely reach overload sooner rather than later. And FOMO doesn’t really exist in my realm. Would I rather go to a packed venue where I must squeeze my body through a maze of complete strangers, accidentally touching way too many butt cheeks along the way, or stay in the comfort of my own home and hang out with Irving? The dog wins that decision all too often.

It takes some effort for me to make new friends and establish bonds, but I find it much easier in the context of a structured activity, like volunteering, taking art or enrichment classes, or discussing a recent read with my book club. If you want to expand your circle but struggle to find like-minded souls, this month’s cover package is your new BFF. IM features editor and social butterfly Julia Spalding organized an inclusive roster of fun activities and collegial gatherings—from group hikes, to craft nights, to intramural sports games, to axe-throwing sessions—to fill your calendar and your contacts list. This guide acts as a wingman to help you score some new pals. If you prefer companions of the canine or feline variety, our flowchart on pet fostering could introduce some new four-legged friends, too.