Pet Project: Holistic Pet Medicine

AN INTERESTING NICHE to emerge from the American pets-are-people mindset is holistic veterinary care.

Pet parents are increasingly embracing alternative treatments over conventional ones with risks or side effects. The Integrative Veterinary Clinic in Westfield offers a full spectrum of holistic services, including therapeutic lasers—which can ease pain, reduce swelling, and hasten wound healing—as well as homeopathy. “Multiple remedies can be given at the same time for a particular disorder,” says medical director Steve Nichols, DVM. He puts his ratio of traditional to holistic appointments at around 60-40.

Acupuncture, offered at The Downtown Veterinarian, can improve joint function and ease pain in dogs with hip dysplasia. Felines with kidney disease may benefit from hydration regulation and reduced nausea. Since acupuncture can calm the nervous system, it’s used to treat anxiety and stress in both species. The Bargersville Veterinary Hospital & Wellness Center also provides acupuncture, as well as Chinese herbal supplements and chiropractic work. Appointments are filling 12 weeks out.

Meanwhile, Nora Apothecary customizes medicine by hand-compounding it into transdermal gels applied to the ear, chewy liver morsels, and more. They’ll also fill special small capsules if your pup has trouble swallowing typical ones.

Holistic services tend to be costlier due to how labor-intensive they are. One can’t insert acupuncture needles into a cat, say, and walk away. A vet tech must hold your kitty while you bribe her into quiescence with peanut butter or another prized treat. This goes on for the 10–25 minutes the needles are in. Regardless, doting pet owners don’t seem to be dissuaded, Nichols notes. “Lots of this is becoming more mainstream now.”