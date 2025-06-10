Swoon: 1933 Lounge Opens In Carmel

NEWLY OPENED in Carmel, the latest outpost of St. Elmo spinoff 1933 Lounge declares itself a speakeasy—but Prohibition-era flappers and fellas never had it this good. Its vast dining room is dotted with low tables flanked by high-backed chairs covered in jungle cat tapestry, while a distinctive horseshoe bar topped with a giant lamp centers the room. It’s a scene straight from one of Steven Soderbergh’s Oceans films, all flattering light and luxe finishes by way of Minnesota-based Shea Design. This South African lobster tail offers an exciting plot twist beyond the menu’s reliable steaks and martinis, perfect for a cozy dinner with an A-lister or a simple planning meeting for your latest, most glamorous heist.

175 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, 317-751-1933