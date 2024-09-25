Best Restaurants 2024: Nicole-Taylor’s Pasta + Market + Backroom Eatery

ONLY A FEW of us will get to enjoy this spot’s sold-out-a-year-in-advance chef’s table experience, which costs more than many Hoosiers pay on their monthly mortgage. But the market and restaurant’s daily lunch knows no such bounds, and it’s delicious enough to merit inclusion on this list, alone.

Now under the stewardship of chef partners Logan McMahan and Erin Kem, the seasonal menu is displayed above a register typically occupied by a … let’s just say stoic staffer. That’s OK, you’re not here to make friends, and when they bring your meal to your seat in the cafeteria-style dining space, all slights are forgotten. The handmade pastas, house-created sauces, and sandwiches and salads—which are substantial but still bright enough not to send you to your nap couch—are that good.

1134 E. 54th St., 317-257-7374, nicoletaylorspasta.com