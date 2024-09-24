Realty Check: Happy Days Await

A PROPERTY brimming with history is ready for an intrepid entrepreneur to pull its tap handles again. Positioned in the heart of Fountain Square is a time capsule from 1872. Once operating as Sam’s Saloon—one of the oldest in Indy before closing its doors in 2009—the property has been on and off the market for years. In addition to the saloon, there are four other parcels included in the sale of the nearly 1-acre lot. While numerous developers have considered the prime location, their intentions have included teardown and redevelopment, which is challenging given its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places and the seller’s desire to preserve its rich history.

Even so, Realtor Steve Bailey knows that a “special person” is out there who will appreciate its Victorian style and craftsmanship. “Walking into the bar brings a nostalgia that makes you want to sit and visualize the patrons who would frequent this establishment in decades past,” he says.

Standout features include the original bar top—a 24-foot behemoth made from a solid piece of black walnut; gas lights that still function; and a red, white, and blue “V” for victory painted on the bar mirror in 1945 to celebrate the end of World War II.

If the walls could talk, they would tell tales of surviving Prohibition (Sam’s had the first reissued liquor license after the dry crusade), housing the area’s first telephone when the technology was brand-new, a hushed crowd gathered to watch Apollo 11 land on the moon, and the day-to-day lives of the many local folk who were regulars.

With handsome built-ins and cozy alcoves, no wonder it was a welcoming spot for downtowners to tipple—and stay a while. With TLC, the tavern can again be the place in Fountain Square where everybody knows your name.

1640 Prospect St.

$750,000

F.C. Tucker