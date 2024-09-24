Best Restaurants 2024: Happy Endings

Canal Bistro

This Broad Ripple restaurant makes its baklava daily, using house-made simple syrup that provides more nuance than the typical honey. 6349 Guilford Ave., 317-254-8700, canal-bistro.com

Late Harvest Kitchen

Late Harvest’s seasonally informed menu always offers Sticky Toffee Pudding, a gloriously gooey ball of butter, caramel, and cake. 8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063, lateharvestkitchen.com

Oakleys Bistro

The Oakleys Bistro Swiss Roll is just peachy. The lush, furry fruit is in its coulis, it’s paired with the strawberry in its relish, and it flavors the frozen yogurt on top. 1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231, oakleysbistro.com

Tipsy Mermaid Conch House & Cocktails

Some folks go to the Tipsy Mermaid solely to feast on the tart, zesty, light, and sweet key lime pie, with the rest of the meal a mere lead-up. 135 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-973-8795, tipsymermaid.com

Yaso Jamaican Grill

Yaso’s take on Jamaican rum cake marries nuts, fruit, and a punch-packing dose of the strong stuff. 1501 Prospect St., 317-744-0011, yasogrill.com

Zydeco’s

A slice of chocolate cake from this Creole institution is as large—and as moist—as the state of Louisiana. You’ll need a box to tote the rest of it home. 11 E. Main St., Mooresville, 317-834-3900, zydecos.net