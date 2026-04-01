| Ryan Houghton, MD
2240 East 53rd St, Suite B-1, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Contact information: (317) 207-9127; ann.arno@oakstreethealth.com
Ryan Houghton is a Internist at our Glendale primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Houghton is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: Indiana University
Residency: Barnes Jewish Hospital
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Male
Specialties: Internal Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu