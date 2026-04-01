| Ryan Houghton, MD

2240 East 53rd St, Suite B-1, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Contact information: (317) 207-9127; ann.arno@oakstreethealth.com

Ryan Houghton is a Internist at our Glendale primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Houghton is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: Indiana University

Residency: Barnes Jewish Hospital

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Male

Specialties: Internal Medicine

Conditions treated: