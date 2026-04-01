| Pradeep Murthaiah, MD
Fall Creek • 711 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Contact information: (463) 895-7466
Pradeep Murthaiah is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Fall Creek primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Murthaiah is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: SIU Center for Family Medicine
Board certifications: American Academy of Family Physicians
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Kannada
Gender: Male
Specialties: Family Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu