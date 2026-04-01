| Pradeep Murthaiah, MD

Fall Creek • 711 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Contact information: (463) 895-7466

Pradeep Murthaiah is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Fall Creek primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Murthaiah is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: SIU Center for Family Medicine

Board certifications: American Academy of Family Physicians

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English, Hindi, Kannada

Gender: Male

Specialties: Family Medicine

Conditions treated: