| Ausama Ismail, MD
University Heights • 4200 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Contact information: (463) 276-5997
Ausama Ismail is a Family Medicine Specialist at our University Heights primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Ismail is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: University of Al-Mustansiriya, School of Medicine
Residency: Indiana University
Degree: Doctor of Medicine
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Male
Specialties: Family Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu