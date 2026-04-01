| Ausama Ismail, MD

University Heights • 4200 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Contact information: (463) 276-5997

Ausama Ismail is a Family Medicine Specialist at our University Heights primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Ismail is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: University of Al-Mustansiriya, School of Medicine

Residency: Indiana University

Degree: Doctor of Medicine

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Male

Specialties: Family Medicine

Conditions treated: