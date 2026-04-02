Hubbard & Cravens

Established in 1991 by Rick Hubbard and Jerry Cravens, this coffee-forward shop also offers a high-end selection of teas by the 4-ounce tin, including China Black, Citron Green, the fruit-infused Calypso white tea, and a smoky Gunpowder with hints of honey liquor.

4930 N. Pennsylvania St., 317-251-5161; 6229 Carrollton Ave., 317-803-4155

Rare Brew

Visit the online store or catch up with this Indy-based tea company at area farmers markets. Among its pouches of loose-leaf teas is a series of cocktail-inspired flavors: Green Tea Piña Colada, Blueberry Acai Mojito, and Bourbon Ginger Pear.

The Royal Frenchmen Tea Co.

A farmers market regular, this local tea blender has a loyal following of customers hooked on its pretty, tea basket–ready line that includes Orange Blossom, Mountain Dragon, and Raspberry Lemongrass.

Tea’s Me

Operating out of a sun-splashed little cafe on the edge of Tarkington Park (with a kiosk outpost on the IU Indianapolis campus), this local favorite is owned by former Indiana Fever star Tamika Catchings. The shop pours a variety of black, green, and herbal teas beautifully studded with dried fruit and other add-ins. Try the Almond Orange or Champagne Raspberry—which Tea’s Me also sells by the bag, with a focus on keeping customers educated about the specifics of brewing and the benefits of drinking loose tea.

3967 N. Illinois St.; 420 University Blvd.