HOMEOWNERS HAVE HEARD it a thousand times—location, location, location! A spot in the heart of the city can sometimes come at the cost of an elegantly updated, turnkey home, but this new listing doesn’t force you to choose between an unbeatable, walkable location and a design-forward space with unexpected elements and details.

This midcentury modern, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home at 1137 E. 10th St. within walking distance of the Bottleworks, Factory Arts District, and Mass Ave is a city dweller’s dream. From the street, the landscaping frames the home with mature trees and a welcoming walk-up. Inside, the kitchen is the star, with rustic, terracotta tile, sage-green cabinets, and wood cabinet hardware adding warmth to the modern space. Dark barnwood floors contrast with beaming natural light throughout, with breezeways boasting ample windows on both floors connecting entertaining and private living areas. A screened-in porch off the kitchen with a walk-out to the backyard leads to a courtyard, plenty of seating areas, and a gardening space. “The seller is a seasoned renovation genius,” says listing agent Chelsea Noble. “This isn’t his first go at this, and that’s obvious with the attention to every single detail.” The seller chose to preserve the midcentury aesthetic but made the spaces cozier and more livable. A perfect example is the family room, where sunlight from the large picture window and single-pane French door bounces off minimalist walls, and a preway fireplace in the corner gives the room a homey contemporary farmhouse feel.

“[It’s] as if Architectural Digest cut and pasted a featured home into the most ideal location in the Indianapolis area—this home is truly a work of art,” adds Noble.

Other amenities are a bourbon lounge and cigar room with unique geometric paneled walls and shelving that goes to the ceiling—with a library ladder to reach the highest shelves; a finished basement with black shag carpeting; and a detached two-car garage. Perhaps the most surprising features are the readymade container garden and chicken coop that make the home not only a remarkable design gem but a mini-urban homestead as well. “Out of all of the business that I’ve done downtown, this property [is] as move-in ready as they come,” says Noble.